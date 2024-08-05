Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.41.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 402,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,457. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,650.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

