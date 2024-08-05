Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $260.92 and last traded at $223.32, with a volume of 14663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.54.

The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.60.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

