Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2024

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPRGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $260.92 and last traded at $223.32, with a volume of 14663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.54.

The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $10,970,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.60.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

