Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$148.90 million for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 77.82%.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of PZA opened at C$13.26 on Monday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.95.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
