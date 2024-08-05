Playtika (PLTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Playtika has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, analysts expect Playtika to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.17 on Monday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. UBS Group began coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Playtika

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.