Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 105.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

