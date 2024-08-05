Porch Group (PRCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Porch Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.60 million. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Porch Group Trading Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.06. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

