Post (NYSE:POST) PT Raised to $130.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Post Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of POST stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99. Post has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Post will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 263.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

