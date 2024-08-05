PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $119.76

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.76 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 73911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $554,685,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,799,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 417,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

