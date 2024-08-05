Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.80

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 180.80 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.19), with a volume of 138424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.40 ($2.23).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Premier Foods Price Performance

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,333.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,538.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Foods

In other news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.10), for a total value of £8,974.78 ($11,544.61). Company insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Further Reading

