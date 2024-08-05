Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9,002.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 161,588 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 158,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,478. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

