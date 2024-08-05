Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson cut Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Procore Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.31.

NYSE PCOR traded down $3.68 on Friday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 218,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,483 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,577,632.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,817,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,448,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,618,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,577,632.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $91,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,005,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,914,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

