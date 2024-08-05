Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $123.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 14,437.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 226,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after buying an additional 224,654 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

