Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.