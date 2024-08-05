Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,797. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.75. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 71.50% of the company's stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

