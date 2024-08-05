Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Haynes International, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haynes International in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. Haynes International has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $60.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

