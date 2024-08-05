Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Haynes International, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2024

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haynes International in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. Haynes International has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $60.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.