Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Thryv Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Thryv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $18.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 2,500 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,566,969.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

