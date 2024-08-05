Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2024

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWIFree Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.85. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Titan International by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.