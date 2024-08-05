Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.85. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Titan International by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

