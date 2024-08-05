Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.85. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.33.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
