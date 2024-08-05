Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Decreased by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $18.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $18.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4,650.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $178.90 per share.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,328.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,872.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,692.09. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

