Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.58.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$13.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$12.98 and a 12-month high of C$21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.70%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

