Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Raised by Analyst

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for WaFd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get WaFd alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

WaFd Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. WaFd has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in WaFd by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.