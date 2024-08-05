Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.53.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $362.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.08, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.70. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 542.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

