Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE WSP opened at C$219.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$214.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$212.70. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$174.39 and a 12 month high of C$230.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.