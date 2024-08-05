Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Issued By Zacks Research

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NVS opened at $112.87 on Monday. Novartis has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Novartis by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

