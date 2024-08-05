Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Raised by Wedbush

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the game software company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $148.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $281,054,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $189,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.