Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Gear Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Gear Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 3.69.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. Also, Director Kevin David Johnson acquired 192,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,462.00. Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

