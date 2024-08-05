Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Raised by Sidoti Csr

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2024

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawkins in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWKN

Hawkins Stock Down 0.1 %

HWKN opened at $121.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.49 million.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,149.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.