Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Raised by Sidoti Csr

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawkins in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

HWKN opened at $121.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.49 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,149.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

