Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Hawkins, Inc. Raised by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Hawkins in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

HWKN stock opened at $121.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $122.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Hawkins by 36.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

