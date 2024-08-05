Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Option Care Health in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Option Care Health has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1,513.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

