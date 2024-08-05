Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reduced by Zacks Research

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

SRPT opened at $143.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,308.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

