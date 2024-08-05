Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Vera Bradley, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.30 million, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 17.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 151,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

