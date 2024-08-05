Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -516.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,157,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

