Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for AMETEK, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $152.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average is $172.65. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

