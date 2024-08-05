Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By William Blair

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $16.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.08.

Biogen Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $205.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.82. Biogen has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $278.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,674,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

