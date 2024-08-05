Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Issued By Desjardins

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.33.

TSE CAS opened at C$9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$958.76 million, a PE ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94.

In related news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$898,464.00. In related news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$898,464.00. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17. Insiders have sold 221,300 shares of company stock worth $2,134,240 over the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

