Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Issued By Roth Capital

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRK. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $8.32 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 611,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 58,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

