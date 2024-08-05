Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Exact Sciences Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Exact Sciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

