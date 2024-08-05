Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Issued By B. Riley

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $93.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTU. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

