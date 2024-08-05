Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for GFL Environmental Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.3 %

GFL opened at $39.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,558,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,520,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after buying an additional 294,432 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 143.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.