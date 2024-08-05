Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Cut by Cormark

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$37.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The firm had revenue of C$145.20 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

