Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPX. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE CPX opened at C$42.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.31. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.90 and a twelve month high of C$43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 47.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

