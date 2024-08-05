Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Carriage Services, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carriage Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSV. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $31.10 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $96,195.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,308.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,318 shares of company stock valued at $406,452 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 153,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

