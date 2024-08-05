Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Lifted by Wedbush

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNK. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK opened at $24.85 on Monday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Cinemark by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

