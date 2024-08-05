Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04).
Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 19.0 %
Shares of CGTX stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.
Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $410,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
