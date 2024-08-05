Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Increased by Analyst

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

CYH stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

