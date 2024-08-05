Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $533,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $533,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $36,453.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,171,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,830,982.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,068 shares of company stock valued at $874,173 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

