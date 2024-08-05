Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Lowered by Roth Capital (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $122.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average is $123.78. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 343,527 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 91.0% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 339,191 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $42,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

