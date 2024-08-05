Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lowered by Analyst

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for eXp World in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPI. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. eXp World’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 594.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 248,070 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,093,000 after buying an additional 107,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,433,896.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 334,783 shares of company stock worth $4,253,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -117.64%.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.