Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $909.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 258,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

