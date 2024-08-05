Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Decreased by Analyst

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $97.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

